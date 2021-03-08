Citroen C3 Aircross Spied Sans Camo For First Time Ever – EXCLUSIVE

Citroen C5 Aircross is going to be the first product of the French carmaker in the Indian market. While it has been unveiled recently in the country, the prices are yet to be announced. The second product from the brand is speculated to be a compact-SUV for the masses. It is likely to be christened as CC21 and will be a smaller product than the C3 Aircross sold in the international market. While the C3 Aircross was initially expected to be kept away from Indian shores, it is recently spotted testing without any camouflage in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The pictures of the same are shared with us by our avid reader – Nabeel.

In the images, the Citroen C3 Aircross is free from any veils whatsoever. The logos, however, are covered to keep its identity hidden. Thanks to Citroen’s family design cues for making it easier to identify the car. Earlier reports have confirmed that Citroen is planning to launch a C3-based compact-SUV in the Indian market. Hence, it is expected that the test mule of Citroen C3 was put to use for component testing.

Being a compact-SUV, the Citroen C3 boasts of noticeable road presence in the spy pictures. Well, its bulbous design theme deserves the credit here. On the front, it gets a vertically-split setup for the headlamps. The LED DRLs sit atop the headlamp assemblies and neatly merge into the slim chrome ribbon, which houses the logo. The lower part of the bumper accommodates the trapezoidal radiator grille and a chunky scuff plate.

Around the sides, it gets squared wheel arches with black cladding. The greenhouse is rather large too, as quarter-glasses are available in both A and C pillars. The rear facet looks quite similar to that of the C5 Aircross’s. It gets trapezoidal tail lamps and a dual-tone bumper. In terms of dimensions, the C3 Aircross is 4,154 mm long, 1,756 mm wide, and 1,637 mm tall. Since the C3 Aircross is longer than the 4-meter mark, it makes itself unfit for the sub-4m compact-SUV space. Thus, the brand is developing an India-specific model based on its platform, which will go on sale by this year itself.

