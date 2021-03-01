Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted on Test with Minimal Camouflage

Citroen is preparing to launch its premium SUV – C5 Aircross in the country. While the next product from the French brand is speculated to be a sub-4m compact-SUV, its 7-seater Berlingo MPV has been spotted numerous times on the Indian roads with negligible camouflage. This time around, we managed to spot the Berlingo test mule on the roads of the national capital – Delhi. The test mule was spied with its badges hidden in an un-clean fashion. The Citroen Berlingo is a mid-size MPV, which the brand sells in some international markets.

The Citroen Berlingo features the distinctive Citroen design language on the outside. It gets vertically-split headlamps on the front, and the bumper features trapezoidal air vents like the C5 Aircross. They are also highlighted with the use of a white shade. On the sides, it gets blacked-out A-pillars, while the design for the rear windows is asymmetrical. Moreover, the side cladding features air capsules with white trapezoidal design elements. The rear facet gets vertically-stacked tail lamps. Overall, the design feels European and looks funky for sure.

Based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 architecture, the Citroen Berlingo is offered in two iterations – Berlingo and Berlingo XL. While the former is 4.4 m long, the latter has a length of 4.75 m. The test mules spotted on the test looked like the longer one of the two. It gets 7 seats on the inside, and hence, it is expected to take on the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra Marazzo, and Maruti Ertiga. In the international markets, the Berlingo range is offered with two engine choices – 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel, which generate peak power outputs of 110 hp and 130 hp, respectively.

Also, it is speculated that Citroen might omit out the Berlingo from its Indian line-up. The test mule is often rumoured to be the base for the 1.2L turbo-petrol power plant, which will soon be seen on the Citroen CC21 compact-SUV. With Citroen’s strong focus on the C-Cubed range, the Berlingo is likely to be a late entrant from the French brand in the Indian market if the carmaker decides to give it a green signal.

