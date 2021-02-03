Citroen C5 Aircross Engine Specs, Variants, Features And More Revealed

Citroen took the wraps off the India-spec C5 Aircross earlier this week in India. The Citroen C5 Aircross will be locally assembled at the company's plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Ahead of its launch in the coming weeks, the company has also revealed the details regarding its engine and other specifications. The C5 Aircross will be available in two variants in India - Feel and Shine - and here's all the details you need to know about it.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard on both the variants. The 1997 cc, the four-cylinder oil burner has been tuned to produce 174 bhp at 3750 rpm, and it develops a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. This engine will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard and Citroen claims the C5 Aircross will offer a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl.

Also Read : Citroen Sub-Compact SUV To Launch By Diwali 2021 Kickstarting C-Cubed Programme

In terms of dimensions, the C5 Aircross measures 4,500 mm in length, 2,099 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,730mm and will come in a 5-seater configuration only. Citroen has also revealed that the C5 Aircross has a luggage capacity of 580-litres with all the seats up and slid back. It can be increased by 72-litres by sliding the rear seats forward. The rear seats can also be folded entirely to take luggage capacity up to 1,630 litres. The top-spec Shine trim also gets hands-free electric tailgate function.

For its color options , the C5 Aircross will be available in four single-tone shades - Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, and Perla Nera Black - with the former three also being offered with a dual-tone black roof option, bringing the total to seven color options. The C5 Aircross gets all LED lights on the outside with LED Vision Projector Headlamps, with LED DRLs, ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators, and LED taillamps. The SUV rides on a set of 18-inch 'SWIRL' two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard.

On the inside, the C5 Aircross is very well kitted out with lots of soft touch materials and plethora of features. The advanced comfort seats on the C5 Aircross get Metropolitan Grey Grained Leather and Graphite Cloth upholstery options. Other features include an 8-Inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, park assist function, electrically adjustable driver seat, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start and more. The launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross is expected sometime in March 2021, when it will rival other premium mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tuscon.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Citroen updates and other four-wheeler news