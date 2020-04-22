Chetak electric scooter deliveries delayed, to resume in Q3 2020 now - Report

The deliveries of the Chetak electric scooter have been delayed. Bajaj Auto will resume the deliveries of the new electric scooter in Q3 this year.

Bajaj Auto launched the Chetak in January 2020. It is the company's first electric scooter. Bookings for the Chetak were opened on 15 January 2020 and around 2,000 units were reserved in just 15 days.

As per the latest reports, the deliveries of the Chetak electric scooter have been delayed. Bajaj Auto planned to deliver all the units that were booked by 29 February 2020 by June. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deliveries have now been delayed and these orders will be fulfilled by September.

India has been under a complete lockdown since 25 March 2020 to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. If the situation improves, the lockdown could be lifted on 3 May 2020. Just like other automobile manufacturers, Bajaj Auto has also halted its production plants in compliance with the Indian Govt’s orders. This is one of the primary reasons for the delay in the deliveries of the Chetak. Although some units of the electric scooters were delivered before the lockdown was enforced.

With the Chetak electric scooter, Bajaj Auto has revived the Chetak brand. This is the company’s first scooter in 14 years and thus, it was ensured that everything is spot on.

Chetak - Key Features

Full-metal body

Full-LED lighting

Sequential pattern turn signals at the rear

Bluetooth-enabled fully-digital LCD instrument cluster

Keyless ignition system

The Chetak has a 3 kWh, IP67-rated battery pack. Its electric motor makes 4 kW of power and 16 Nm of torque. The electric scooter has a claimed range of 95 km. It takes 5 hours to fully charge the battery pack.

The Chetak is available in two variants - Urbane and Premium. The Urbane variant has drum brakes and is available in 2 colour options - Citrus Rush and Cyber White. The Premium variant has a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear and comes in 4 colour options - Velutto Rosso, Indigo Metallic, Hazelnut, and Brooklyn Black.

[Source: pluginindia.com]