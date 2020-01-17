Check out optional accessories for Honda Activa 6G

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have updated their highest selling vehicle, the Activa (110) to comply with the BS-VI emission norms. The company also announced the list of optional accessories that will be available for the scooter. The list comprises body protector, rubber floor mat, stylish seat cover and a basket near the footboard.

Also Read: Honda to test Chinese electric two-wheeler instead of PCX Electric in India

The body protector comes in a stainless steel finish, and it wraps around the entire scooter. Thus, you would see the protector on the front fender, apron, on the sides and at the back of the Activa 6G. The setup aims to provide some protection against scratches to the paint of the vehicle in case of a fall. The optional floor mat, on the other hand, saves the footboard against several elements such as mud from the footwear, etc.

The optional seat cover aims to enhance the visual appeal of the vehicle. Thus, it comes with a design in the centre and a contrasting finish to the stitching. The dual-tone finish adds a premium touch to the overall package. Lastly, the basket near the footboard brings additional luggage carrying capacity to the scooter, and it should come handy for carrying groceries, a small handbag or similar items.

You can visit a dealership near you to get a quotation about the prices of the accessories.

In other updates, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have commenced the bookings for the BS-VI Activa 6G. The dispatches of the BS-VI Honda Activa 6G, as confirmed by the officials at the launch event, will start from late-January/early-February 2020.

The BS-VI Honda Activa 6G was launched in the Indian market in two variants – STD and DLX. The base version, which has been priced at INR 63,912*, features a halogen bulb instead of LED unit. The DLX version, on the other hand, benefits from a LED headlight, and it has been priced at INR 65,412*. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will offer attractive finance scheme through its preferred partners. The two-wheeler manufacturer also promises savings of up to INR 10,000 on the vehicle.

Also Read: Honda Activa 6G vs. Honda Activa 5G - Old vs. New

The latest iteration of the Activa (110) benefits from a revised suspension setup at the front, and the scooter now features telescopic forks. A 12-inch front wheel is also part of the package. Other key upgrades include an external fuel filler cap, engine kill switch with integrated ignition function, full metal body and longer footboard and saddle.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

[Source: BikeDekho.com]