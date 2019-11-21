CFMoto plans 50% localisation of components in India

CFMoto plans to increase the localised components for its motorcycles in the Indian market by 2021. The brand will continue to import main components such as the frame and the engine, while other parts such as wiring harness, suspension and braking setup will be sourced from local vendors. The exercise will allow CFMoto to offer its products at competitive prices.

The company has already priced its products at aggressive levels. CFMoto’s entry-level model, the 300NK is available at INR 2.29 lakh* while the 650NK and 650MT retail at INR 3.99 lakh* and INR 4.99 lakh* respectively. The prices, however, are introductory and CFMoto will revise them soon. All CFMoto products are currently imported via the CKD route and assembled at AMW Motorcycles’ factory in Hyderabad.

Apart from increasing the list of locally-sourced components, the company may also enter into a joint venture with a local brand to produce motorcycles in India. That, however, is a long term strategy.

The company is currently busy expanding its dealer network in the Indian market. CFMoto inaugurated its first outlet near Mumbai – CFMoto Thane / Hridisha Dream Bikes – on November 20. The new dealership is located at Flower Valley Complex Z5-Wing, Eastern Express Highway, Runwal Nagar, Thane West, Maharashtra – 400601.

CFMoto’s entry-level model, the 300NK rivals the likes of KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R and the Honda CB300R. The motorcycle uses a 292.4 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor that pumps out 33.9 PS of peak power at 7,200 rpm and a maximum torque of 20.5 Nm at 8,800 rpm.

The 650 range from the brand shares the 649.3 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, although it gets different tunings on all three models. The 650NK roadster, for example, is tuned to produce 61.54 PS at 9,000 rpm and 56 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The 650MT and 650GT make 70.7 PS at 8,750 rpm/62 Nm at 7,000 rpm and 61.2 PS at 9,000 rpm/58.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm respectively.

The roadster competes against the likes of Kawasaki Z650 while the 650MT rivals the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Benelli TRK 502. The most premium model from CFMoto, the 650GT is pitched against the Kawasaki Ninja 650.

Up next, CFMoto will launch the full-faired version of the 300NK, the 300SR in the Indian market by mid-2020. The motorcycle is ready for production, and the final version has been spotted through spy images.