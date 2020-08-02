Chinese motorcycle company CFMoto entered the Indian market last year. Its current product lineup includes the 300NK, 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT. However, none of the models complies with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards yet. But they will do so soon because as per the latest reports, CFMoto BS6 bikes will arrive in our country after September this year.

CFMoto has confirmed that it will launch BS6-compliant models of its products post-September 2020. The company has, however, not revealed an exact date. But the BS6 demo units are available and interested buyers can enrol for getting a test ride of their favourite CFMoto motorcycle. Bookings for the CFMoto BS6 bikes are also open but the pricing of the upcoming models continues to remain a blur for now.

Apart from launching BS6-compliant bikes, CFMoto is also expected to introduce the attractive 300SR in India. The fully-faired sibling of the CFMoto 300NK was supposed to break cover in our country in Q2 this year, however, perhaps, the Covid-19 global crisis might have incurred some delays in the original schedule. But since things are gradually returning to normal and the exports of the CFMoto 300SR have begun, it seems like the Indian launch could take place in the third quarter now.

The CFMoto 300SR will be an important product for the Chinese brand here in India because the 300NK is the company’s only offering in the 300cc segment, which has become highly popular in the country over the last few years. Consequently, CFMoto will have to put a competitive price on the 300SR to stay in the game. So, it will assemble the motorcycle locally.

Some of the key features of the CFMoto 300SR include: