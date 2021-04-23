BS6 CFMoto 650NK Teased For India; Launch Soon

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto entered the Indian two-wheeler market in 2019 and had a year long stint. However, come BS6 emisssion norms in April 2020, CFMoto had to discontinue its lineup in India. Its been about an year since CFMoto has been missing in our market, but now, the brand is all set to make a comeback with updated BS6 versions of its motorcycles.

If we were to go by the teasers on CFMoto India's social media handles, it seems the 650NK naked motorcycle will be the first updated bike in the 650cc category to be launched by the brand. For 2021, the company will obviously have to update the engine to meet the latest BS6 norms. The CFMoto 650NK comes powered by a 649.3cc parallel-twin motor. In BS4-spec, the engine produced 61PS of power and 56Nm of torque. We expect the figures to largely remain the same.

The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of underpinnings, suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware on the motorcycle comes in the form of dual petal discs up front with J.Juan dual piston calipers and a single rear disc.

Other than the updated engine, we do not expect any significant changes on the motorcycle. The design, features and underpinnings all remain identical to the BS4-spec motorcycle. The CFMoto 650NK is a pretty conventional looking naked motorcycle and does not really stand out for its design or features.

With BS6 updates, we have seen most two-wheeler manufacturers throw a massive price hike on their products. However, CFMoto is pretty optimistic about keeping the prices close to the BS4-spec model. When it was launched, it was positioned very aggressively at INR 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Even if there is a price hike, it will not be by more than INR 50,000 and it will still be the most affordable motorcycle in its segment.

For more CFMoto updates and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.