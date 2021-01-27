Euro 5-Compliant CFMoto 300SR Europe Launch In April 2021

The CFMoto 300SR is already on sale in certain Asian countries. And soon it will be available in the European markets, too. The fully-faired sibling of the CFMoto 300NK is slated to be launched in Europe in April 2021. It will comply with the latest, stricter Euro 5 emission (BS6 equivalent) regulations.

The CFMoto 300SR stands out from its competitors with its dynamic design. Features such as attractive twin-LED headlamps with uniquely-shaped LED DRLs, sculpted fuel tank, high-rise tail section, split seats, and underbelly exhaust make this motorcycle quite a looker. The Chinese manufacturer also uses a full-colour TFT instrument cluster which is capable of displaying information such as speedometer, odometer, trip meters, clock, tachometer and much more. It features two interfaces for the two riding modes on offer - Eco and Sport.

Under the skin of the 300SR is a 292.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which churns out 29hp of max power at 8,750rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. CFMoto has worked on this motor to make it comply with the Euro 5 emission standards.

The suspension duties on the CFMoto 300SR are handled by a pair of 37mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. A large 292mm disc with a four-piston floating calliper at the front and a 220mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper at the rear are responsible for the braking. The bike also has ABS.

CFMoto entered the Indian market in July 2019 by launching a host of products including the 300NK, 650MT, 650GT, and 650NK. However, the company did not update any of its motorcycles to meet the BS6 emission regulations. As a result, currently, there are no CFMoto products on sale in India. Now, since the 300SR has been achieved Euro 5 compliancy, the Chinese brand could bring it to our shores soon.

