India-bound CFMoto 300SR launched in the Philippines at INR 2.54 lakh

In June, we reported that exports of the CFMoto 300SR from China have begun as the 300cc motorcycle started to arrive in Vietnam. Now, the 300SR has also reached the shores of the Philippines where it has been launched at PHP 1,65,000 which converts to INR 2,54,023.

The CFMoto 300SR is the fully-faired sibling of the CFMoto 300NK which is already available in India but yet to receive its BS6 update. The primary highlight of the 300SR is its attractive looks thanks to the uniquely designed LED headlamps and LED DRLs and sharp, aerodynamic fairing. The motorcycle features a set of clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs to impart a somewhat lean-forward riding position. However, it is not as too dedicated and thus, the 300SR can be easily ridden even in city traffic.

The high-rise tail section, split seats, under-belly exhaust, and alloy wheels contribute to the motorcycle’s sporty side profile. The sculpted fuel tank also adds to the overall visual appeal. The suspension setup on the CFMotor 300SR includes a pair of USD front forks and rear monoshock. The braking comes from disc brakes on both the ends and the presence of ABS enhances the overall stopping power.

Powering the CFMotor 300SR is a 292.4cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which comes with a DOHC setup. It is capable of producing 21.4 kW or 29 PS of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 25.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The Bosch EFi ensures peppy performance and optimal fuel efficiency. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

India will reportedly be among the first overseas markets of CFMoto to receive the 300SR. The 300SR was supposed to be launched in our country in Q2 this year but, perhaps, the Covid-19 situation might have incurred some delays in the original schedule. But since things are gradually returning to normal and the exports have begun, it seems like the Indian launch could take place in the third quarter now.

Also Read: INR 2.78 lakh 2020 CFMoto 250SR launched in Malaysia

When launched here in India, the CFMoto 300SR will compete with the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310 and KTM RC 390.

In other news, CFMoto has confirmed that it will launch BS6-compliant models of its products post-September 2020. The company has, however, not revealed an exact date.

For more CFMoto news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.