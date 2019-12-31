Busted: Next-gen Hyundai Elantra (Hyundai CN7) snapped in homeland

While India got the facelifted Hyundai Elantra in October this year, the next-gen Hyundai Elantra (codename: Hyundai CN7) is already in the works internationally. It is said to break cover in June 2020. Here's a close look at the future compact sedan, courtesy jooni_log Instagram.

As the new spy images suggest, the all-new Hyundai Elantra will use new LED headlamps, restyled machine-cut alloy wheels and slightly less sloping roofline which will allow for a better headroom for the rear passengers. The front-end typically will be wide and low, giving it a sporty stance. The sleek greenhouse is sharper, and the C-pillar blade aims to further enhance the styling on the sides. The roof has been uncovered, and it also delineates a similar contour while carrying forward the shark-fin antenna.

As known previously, the next-gen Hyundai Elantra will employ an all-new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine known internally as the G4LIII unit. If not internationally, this engine will certainly be offered in the China-spec model. That said, other options may also include 1.4- and 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol units and a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated unit.

The next-gen Hyundai Elantra may miss-out on a diesel powertrain, and be offered with electrified powertrains instead. For the record, the current-gen model is available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain exclusively in China.

Also Read: India-bound next-gen 2020 Hyundai Tucson spied once again

The next-gen Elantra is unlikely to reach the Indian shores anytime before the second half of 2021.

[Source 1: Instagram]

[Source 2: Instagram]