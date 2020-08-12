BS6 Yamaha MT-15 receives its second price hike

The BS6 Yamaha MT-15 got its first price hike in May. However, back then, the price of only the Ice Fluo Vermillion colour option was increased. Now, Yamaha has hiked the price of the BS6 MT-15 once again. This time, all three colour options of the 155cc motorcycle have become costlier by INR 1,000.

Colour option Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Metallic Black INR 1,38,900 INR 1,39,900 INR 1,000 Dark Matt Blue INR 1,38,900 INR 1,39,900 INR 1,000 Ice Fluo Vermillion INR 1,39,900 INR 1,40,900 INR 1,000

The BS6 Yamaha MT-15 is now available at a starting price of INR 1,39,900* whereas the range-topping variant costs INR 1,40,900*. As expected, the specifications and features of the motorbike remain unchanged.

The 155cc single-cylinder engine of the BS6 Yamaha MT-15 is also used to power the BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0, whose price has also been increased recently. The liquid-cooled motor comes equipped with Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) that ensures the availability of torque throughout the rev-range thanks to the presence of two intake valve cams. As far as the power and torque output is concerned, the BS6 MT-15 has 18.5 PS of maximum power which is produced at 10,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 8,500 rpm. The 6-speed transmission is accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

Being a naked motorcycle, the Yamaha MT-15 has a great design. Undoubtedly, its front end is the showstopper thanks to the devious LED DRLs and bi-functional LED headlamp. The body panels impart a muscular and bold appeal whereas the side-mounted exhaust maintains the sportiness.

Some of the other key features of the Yamaha MT-15 include:

Fully-digital instrument cluster with negative display

LED taillamp

Side stand engine cut-off

Single-channel ABS

282mm front disc and 220mm rear disc

Also Read: BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi & FZS-Fi price hiked for the second time