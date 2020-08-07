BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi & FZS-Fi price hiked for the second time

The BS6 FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi are among the most affordable Yamaha motorcycles that one can buy in India today. The Japanese firm updated both the models to meet the stricter Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission standards in November 2019. The BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi received their first price hike in May this year and became more expensive by a nominal amount of INR 500. Fast-forwarding to the present, Yamaha has increased the prices of both the BS6 FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi once again. This time they have become costlier by INR 2,000.

The BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi now costs INR 1,01,700* whereas the BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi starts at INR 1,03,700*. As expected, the specifications and features of both the motorcycles remain untouched.

Model Colour Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi Racing Blue/Metallic Black INR 99,700 INR 1,01,700 INR 2,000 BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi Metallic Red, Matte Black, Dark Matte Blue, and Grey/Cyan Blue INR 1,01,700 INR 1,03,700 INR 2,000 Dark Knight INR 1,03,200 INR 1,05,200 INR 2,000

Powering both the BS6 models of the Yamaha FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi is a 149cc, single-cylinder engine which is an air-cooled unit. It comes with a SOHC setup and has Yamaha’s Blue Core technology. The company has also added a fuel injection system. The motor has been tuned to produce 12.4 PS of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Both the BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi share several features. For example, the two of them have a fully-digital instrument cluster with a negative display that shows various information such as speed, tachometer, odometer, trip meters, and more. Both the models also have an LED headlight, belly pan, sporty muffler cover, and a Bosch single-channel ABS. The FZS-Fi is somewhat aesthetically different than the FZ-Fi but there is nothing major as such.