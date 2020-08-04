BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 price hiked for the second time - IAB Report

The BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 was launched in December last year at a starting price of INR 1,45,300*. It has 3 colour options - Thunder Grey, Racing Blue, and Dark Knight. Depending on the colour, the price of the two-wheeler varies.
The BS6 model of the Yamaha R15 V3.0 price was increased for the first time in May. The Japanese company has increased the price of the more eco-friendly 155cc fully-faired motorcycle once again. All the three colour options of the BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 now costs INR 2,100 more.
|Colour option
|Old BS6 Price*
|New BS6 Price*
|Price Hike
|Thunder Grey
|INR 1,45,800
|INR 1,47,900
|INR 2,100
|Racing Blue
|INR 1,46,900
|INR 1,49,000
|INR 2,100
|Dark Knight
|INR 1,47,900
|INR 1,50,000
|INR 2,100
The Yamaha R15 V3.0 is one of the best motorcycles and also one of the most expensive options available in the segment. It has a huge fan following not just here in India but in several international markets, too. Yamaha has done an incredible job with the 155cc engine of the R15 V3.0. The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill has a SOHC set up and comes with Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology which ensures the availability of necessary power throughout the entire rev-range.
The BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 has got 18.6 PS of maximum power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed gearbox is accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch. The Deltabox frame, aluminium swingarm and linked-type rear monoshock have a significant contribution in the R15 V3.0’s handling characteristics. Also, the dedicated ergonomics make riding this motorbike even more fun.
Also Read: New BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 launched, priced at INR 1.52 lakh
Some of the other key features of the BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 include:
- Fully-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator
- Dual-channel ABS
- Side stand engine cut off switch
- Aerodynamic design
- Sporty exhaust
- Attractive tail light
- Dual-LED headlamps
- Clip-on handlebar