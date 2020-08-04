BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 price hiked for the second time - IAB Report

04/08/2020 - 08:00 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
The BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 was launched in December last year at a starting price of INR 1,45,300*. It has 3 colour options - Thunder Grey, Racing Blue, and Dark Knight. Depending on the colour, the price of the two-wheeler varies.

Yamaha R15 V3 0 Bs Vi Racing Blue
The Yamaha R15 V3.0 is one of the best motorcycles and also one of the most expensive options available in the segment.

The BS6 model of the Yamaha R15 V3.0 price was increased for the first time in May. The Japanese company has increased the price of the more eco-friendly 155cc fully-faired motorcycle once again. All the three colour options of the BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 now costs INR 2,100 more.

Colour optionOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Thunder GreyINR 1,45,800INR 1,47,900INR 2,100
Racing BlueINR 1,46,900INR 1,49,000INR 2,100
Dark KnightINR 1,47,900INR 1,50,000INR 2,100

The Yamaha R15 V3.0 is one of the best motorcycles and also one of the most expensive options available in the segment. It has a huge fan following not just here in India but in several international markets, too. Yamaha has done an incredible job with the 155cc engine of the R15 V3.0. The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill has a SOHC set up and comes with Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology which ensures the availability of necessary power throughout the entire rev-range.

The BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 has got 18.6 PS of maximum power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed gearbox is accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch. The Deltabox frame, aluminium swingarm and linked-type rear monoshock have a significant contribution in the R15 V3.0’s handling characteristics. Also, the dedicated ergonomics make riding this motorbike even more fun.

Also Read: New BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 launched, priced at INR 1.52 lakh

Some of the other key features of the BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 include:

  • Fully-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator
  • Dual-channel ABS
  • Side stand engine cut off switch
  • Aerodynamic design
  • Sporty exhaust
  • Attractive tail light
  • Dual-LED headlamps
  • Clip-on handlebar

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Yamaha R15 V3.0 - Image Gallery

