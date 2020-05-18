BS6 Yamaha MT-15 gets a price hike - IAB Report

18/05/2020 - 18:00 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
The BS6 Yamaha MT-15 has received a price hike, albeit in only the Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme. The 155 cc naked streetfighter in this attractive colour option is now available at INR 1,39,900*.

Launched in February this year, the BS6 Yamaha MT-15 is available in 3 colour options - Metallic Black, Dark Matt Blue and Ice Fluo Vermillion. The first still cost INR 1,38,900* only. The Ice Fluo Vermillion colour option retailed at INR 1,39,400* and now it has become INR 500 more expensive.

Colour optionOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Metallic BlackINR 1,38,900-INR 0
Dark Matt BlueINR 1,38,900-INR 0
Ice Fluo VermillionINR 1,39,400INR 1,39,900INR 500

The BS6 Yamaha MT-15 in the Ice Fluo Vermillion was already INR 500 more expensive than in the other two colour options. Now, with this price hike, it has become INR 1000 costlier.

The Ice Fluo Vermillion colour option of the Yamaha MT-15 is the only colour option that offers red alloy wheels. These wheels along with the white body panels and blacked-out parts (such as the frame, engine, exhaust, headlight) enhance the bike’s naked streetfighter look and character.

BS6 Yamaha MT-15 Key Features

  • Bi-functional LED headlights
  • Fully-digital instrument cluster with negative display
  • LED taillamp
  • Side stand engine cut-off
  • Single-channel ABSVariable Valve Actuation (VVA)
  • Assist and slipper clutch

Yamaha Mt 15 Ice Fluo Vermillion Rhs
The Ice Fluo Vermillion colour option of the Yamaha MT-15 is the only colour option that offers red alloy wheels.

Also Read: BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi & BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi prices hiked

The BS6 Yamaha MT-15 in Ice Fluo Vermillion is indeed visually more appealing than in the Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue colour options, but mechanically, it is the same. It uses a revised 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which puts out 18.5 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is the same engine that powers the BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0, which has also received a price hike.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermillion - Image Gallery

