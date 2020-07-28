New BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 launched, priced at INR 1.52 lakh - IAB Report

Yamaha has finally launched the BS6 FZ 25 in India. The more eco-friendly 250cc motorcycle has been priced at INR 1.52 lakh*.

The BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 was first unveiled in February this year. The new quarter-litre motorbike was slated to be launched in our country in April. However, things got delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But since some form of normalcy is getting restored in the nation now, Yamaha has finally launched the new BS6 FZ 25.

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 Features

To give the BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 a more aggressive and sporty look, the Japanese firm has implemented certain new features in the motorcycle. For example, there is a new headlight assembly which incorporates a bi-function type single headlamp that works for both high and low beam now. Also new is the LED DRL that further enhances the bike’s styling. The BS6 FZ 25 comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster that has a negative display. This means that it should be easily legible even in broad daylight. For safety, there is a side stand engine cut off feature as well as dual-channel ABS.

Some of the other key features of the BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 are:

Engine cowl

Split seats

Sporty exhaust

Alloy wheels with tubeless tyres

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 Specs

Powering the new FZ 25 is a 249cc, single-cylinder engine which features a SOHC setup along with electronic fuel injection. The air-cooled mill complies with the latest and more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. It is tuned to churn out 20.8PS of power and 20.1Nm of peak torque. For reference, the BS4 model of the Yamaha FZ 25 had a peak power of 20.9PS and 20Nm of maximum torque. The transmission here is a 5-speed unit.

As for the hardware, the suspension duties on the new BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 are carried out by a pair of telescopic forks at the front and 7-step adjustable monocross rear shock. The braking comes from a 282mm front disc and 220mm rear disc.

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 Colours

The new BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 is available in two colour options - Metallic Black and Racing Blue. Both of them feature black alloy wheels and cost the same.

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 Rivals

At INR 1.52 lakh*, the new BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 is the most affordable motorcycle in the 250cc segment at the moment. It competes with the likes of Bajaj Dominar 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6, and BS6 KTM 250 Duke.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi