Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition Brings MotoGP Down To Streets

Suzuki won the 2020 MotoGP World Championship with Joan Mir after a hiatus of 20 years. This is the seventh championship the Suzuki factory team has won over the years, the last being in the year 2000 with Kenny Roberts Jr. And Suzuki is celebrating their long awaited win MotoGP in a very special way. Suzuki has introduced the GSX-R1000R Legend Edition for the European markets. The Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition celebrates Suzuki Ecstar factory team's seven title wins over the years.

To commemorate each of the seven title wins, the Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition comes in seven special liveries. Each of them resembles the liveries from each of Suzuki's World Championship winning motorcycles in the past. These motorcycles include the 500Gp and the modern MotoGP machines. The first of these pays tribute to Barry Sheene's iconic 1976 and 1977 RG 500 motorcycles. Coming from Suzuki's first title win, the white and red paint scheme with gold wheels look very tasteful indeed.

Then there's Marco Lucchinelli's 1981 winner and Franco Uncini's 1982 motorcycle. There's also Kevin Schwantz's Lucky Strike-liveried RGV500 which has made way to the GSX-R1000R. There's also the paint scheme from Kenny Roberts Jr.'s 2000 title winning motorcycle. Perhaps the most striking of all these is Joan Mir's 2020 championship winning GSX-RR motorcycle that comes in the 100th dual-tone Anniversary colors.

Each of the motorcycle almost have their own identity and it surely will be a collector's item for most motorsport buffs. Apart from the special liveries, the Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition also gets pillion seat cowl and an Akrapovic exhaust. Of course all this comes at a premium over the standard motorcycle. The GSX-R1000R Legend Edition has only been made available for the European market and it has been priced at 22,500 Euros (INR 20.36 lakh) whereas the standard motorcycle is priced at 19,290 Euros (INR 17.45 lakh).

Unfortunately, none of these are coming to India. It is however quite normal for manufacturers to share the racing success with their fans through special championship-winning livery editions like these. Although we do not get the GSX-R1000R Legend Edition in India, Suzuki does sell the Gixxer SF250 with a special MotoGP Edition livery in India and that too looks quite cool.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.