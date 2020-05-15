Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the BS6 Himalayan. The dual-sport motorcycle has become costlier by around INR 2.7k.

The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched earlier this year at a starting price of INR 1.86 lakh*. Since there aren’t any significant visual changes in the motorbike when compared to the BS4 model, Royal Enfield added 3 new colour options (Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, Rock Red) to keep things fresh. So, the BS6 Himalayan has a total of 6 colour options - 3 new and 3 old (Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey).

Now, the BS6 Royal Enfield has received its first price hike and all the colour options have become more expensive by around INR 2.7k.

Colour option Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Granite Black INR 1,86,811 INR 1,89,565 INR 2,754 Snow White INR 1,86,811 INR 1,89,565 INR 2,754 Sleet Grey INR 1,89,565 INR 1,92,318 INR 2,753 Gravel Grey INR 1,89,565 INR 1,92,318 INR 2,753 Lake Blue INR 1,91,401 INR 1,94,154 INR 2,753 Rock Red INR 1,91,401 INR 1,94,154 INR 2,753

Apart from the increase in prices, there are no changes in the motorcycle. It is powered by a 411 cc single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine which produces 24.3 BHP of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000-4,500 rpm. Some of the features that help the Himalayan tackle off-road conditions include long 41 mm telescopic front forks with 200 mm of travel, 220 mm of ground clearance, 21-in front and 17-in rear spoke wheels wrapped in knobby tyres.

In other news, Royal Enfield has announced offers worth INR 10,000. Customers who book a new Royal Enfield motorcycle by the end of this month will be able to avail benefits worth INR 10,000 in the form of apparels, genuine accessories and extended warranty.

Also Read: Did Royal Enfield just rule-out the rumoured Himalayan 650?

On one hand, companies are coming up with lucrative and interesting offers to push the sales amidst this brutal slowdown. On the other hand, they are silently rolling out price hikes. What do you have to say about this? Post your opinion in the comments.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi