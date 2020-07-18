After Garnet Black, BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Ruby Red colour revealed

The Garnet Black colour option of the upcoming BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS was revealed yesterday, giving away most of the aesthetic details of the new motorcycle. Now, the company has released another picture of the BS6-compliant Mojo 300 ABS on its social media channels which shows the forthcoming motorbike in a brand-new Ruby Red colour scheme. This means that the new BS6 Mojo 300 ABS will have at least two colour options - Garnet Black and Ruby Red.

While we have already discussed the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS in its Garnet Black shade in our earlier report, in this report we are going to focus on the bike’s Ruby Red colour scheme. Mahindra has used the combination of black and bright red for the fuel tank which also features a black strip for enhanced visual appeal. The frame and swingarm of the motorcycle are finished in black as well. However, the alloy wheels flaunt the red pinstriping. The rear cowl of the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Ruby Red also shows the amalgamation of red and black colours.

There are a few similarities between the two colour options of the BS6 Mojo 300 ABS. For example, the headlight cowl of the motorcycle remains black. Mahindra has also gone ahead with an all-black underbelly pan. The large radiator shrouds also appear to have the identical shade of black whereas the side body panels are done in the same colour as well.

It is being speculated that the new BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS could be launched in the country very soon, probably during the next week itself. We are expecting to get the full specifications of the upcoming motorcycle then. As far as the pricing is concerned, it is expected to fall in the INR 1.75 lakh* to INR 1.85 lakh* ballpark.