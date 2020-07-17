BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Garnet Black colour revealed, launch soon

Earlier this week, Mahindra released the first official teaser image of the upcoming BS6 Mojo 300 ABS. Now, the company has published another image on its social media channels, which reveals the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS in a new Garnet Black colour option. This could mean that the launch of the new more eco-friendly motorcycle is just around the corner.

In the picture, the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Garnet Black colour looks quite sporty. All the bodywork of the motorcycle such as the headlight cowl, fuel tank, engine cowl has been done in deep black and to add that oomph factor, Mahindra has used red at some places. For example, there are red pinstripes on the alloy wheels, the frame of the motorbike is red, even the swingarm has been finished in red. This colour combination certainly looks attractive and should appeal to many buyers, especially the youngsters.

In terms of features, the upcoming BS6 Mojo 300 ABS will be visually identical to the BS4 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS which was launched in 2019 and replaced the Mojo XT 300 and Mojo UT 300 models. It will come equipped with a twin-headlamp setup upfront, sculpted body panels, large radiator shrouds, and a side-mounted exhaust.

As for the hardware, the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will get a pair of conventional telescopic front forks and the rear will have a monoshock. The braking duties will be carried out by disc brake at both the ends with the support of a dual-channel ABS.

The upcoming BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is likely to be powered by a revised version of the 294.72cc single-cylinder mill which will comply with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. The output figures have not been revealed yet. For reference, the BS4 Mojo 300 ABS produced 26.29hp at 7,500 rpm and 28Nm at 5,500 rpm.