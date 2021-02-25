BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Colours Revealed Ahead of Launch

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be launched in India very soon. The less polluting version of the motorcycle has been recently teased by the company on its social media channels. Now, the colours of the upcoming twin-cylinder bike have been revealed.

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be available in at least 3 colour options. There will a pure black paint scheme with light green graphics. It certainly looks pretty attractive. Then we’ll have a dual-tone paint option - lime green and black. This will feature a black fairing with green graphics and a green fuel tank, belly pan, and front fender. This also looks quite pleasing and should lure in buyers.

The last BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 colour will be a KRT edition. We have already seen this option in other Kawasaki bikes, too. It takes inspiration from the company’s WSBK motorcycles. There’s a mix of green, black, and white with red highlights on some parts.

Kawasaki might introduce more new colours with the BS6 Ninja 300. However, based on the current data, these are the 3 options that will be made available with the upcoming motorcycle. Which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.

Unfortunately, apart from the new colour options, Kawasaki has implemented no design changes in the BS6 Ninja 300. The motorcycle continues to have the same fairing, dual-headlamp setup, split seats, high-rise tail section, side-mounted exhaust, and alloy wheels. While the overall design still looks good, Kawasaki should have used this opportunity to introduce some new design elements.

As far as the engine is concerned, it is likely to be the same 296cc parallel-twin motor with some internal tweaks to meet the stringent BS6 emission norms. We will get to know the official specs when Kawasaki launches the new motorcycle. However, it is being expected that the output figures of the BS6 Ninja 300 wouldn’t differ much from those of its predecessor. For reference, the twin-cylinder engine used to produce 39bhp of max power at 11,000rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm in its BS4 state of tune.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.