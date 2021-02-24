BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Breaks Cover, to Launch Soon

Only a few days ago, Kawasaki India released a teaser image on its social media channels. The picture contained two motorcycles hidden under green sheets. We suspected that one of the two bikes would be the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 and we were right! Kawasaki India took to its social media channels once again and finally unveiled the less polluting version of the Ninja 300.

While the Japanese company has released only a couple of images of the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300, it’s quite clear that the new model isn’t a lot different from the old version. The design of the twin-cylinder motorcycle remains more or less the same, which is quite a bummer because the Ninja 300 has been carrying the same styling for many years now. Kawasaki India could have used this opportunity to give the motorbike a visual makeover.

The only change which we can infer from the released images is the new KRT colour scheme. It contains a mix of lime green, black, and white with red highlights. While it does look good, again, we would have liked Kawasaki India to come up with something more other than just a new colour option for the BS6 Ninja 300.

So, this could mean that the primary change in the new Ninja 300 lies under its fairing - the engine. It is likely to be the same 296cc parallel-twin motor with some internal tweaks to meet the stringent BS6 emission norms. Kawasaki India has not released the official specs of the updated model but it is being anticipated that the output figures wouldn’t differ much when compared to those of the BS4 engine. For reference, the twin-cylinder engine used to produce 39bhp of max power at 11,000rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm in its BS4 state of tune.

Since the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has now been officially revealed, it will be launched very soon. Coming with no major changes, it would be crucial for this motorcycle to have a reasonable price tag otherwise things might go south.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.