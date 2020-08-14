BS6 Honda Activa 6G & Activa 125 prices hiked for the second time

The Honda Activa is one of the best-selling range of scooters in the country. Currently, there are two models on sale in this line-up, the Activa 6G and Activa 125. Both of them have received their BS6 update.
The BS6 Honda Activa 6G was launched in January and received its first price hike in April. On the other hand, the BS6 Honda Activa 125 was launched last year and was the company’s first BS6-compliant product. Its first price hike was also announced in April. Now, around four months later, Honda has once again increased the prices of both the scooters.
The BS6 Honda Activa 6G now starts at INR 65,419* whereas the BS6 Honda Activa 125 is available at a starting price of INR 68,997*.
|Variant
|Old BS6 Price*
|New BS6 Price*
|Price Hike
|BS6 Honda Activa 6G
|STD
|INR 64,464
|INR 65,419
|INR 955
|DLX
|INR 65,964
|INR 66,919
|INR 955
|BS6 Honda Activa 125
|Drum
|INR 68,042
|INR 68,997
|INR 955
|Drum/Alloy
|INR 71,542
|INR 72,497
|INR 955
|Disc
|INR 75,042
|INR 75,997
|INR 955
Apart from the increase in the prices, Honda has implemented no other changes in both the Activa models.
BS6 Honda Activa 6G Specs & Key Features
The BS6 Activa 6G is powered by a 109.51cc air-cooled engine which comes with Honda’s advanced technologies such as PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel-injection), eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), and HET (Honda Eco Technology). It has been tuned to produce 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque.
The new Activa 6G comes equipped with a full-LED headlight for enhanced illumination. It also has an external fuel filling cap that can be opened by its switch located near the keyhole. This is indeed a very handy feature to have. The Activa 6G also has an engine start/stop switch. For improved ride quality and comfort, there’s a bigger 12-inch wheel with new telescopic suspension.
BS6 Honda Activa 125 Specs & Key Features
The 124cc single-cylinder engine of the BS6 Activa 125 comes with a fuel-injection system along with other technologies such as Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). There’s also a new ACG silent start system. The air-cooled mill is capable of producing 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque.
Some of the key features of the BS6 Honda Activa 125 are:
- LED headlight
- LED position lamps
- Idling stop system
- Semi-digital instrument cluster
- Full metal body
- Side stand engine cut off
- Double lid external fuel filler cap
- Large front glove box
- Elegant chrome elements
*Ex-showroom, Delhi