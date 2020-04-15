Prices of BS6 Honda Activa 125 increased - IAB Report

Honda has increased the prices of the BS6 Activa 125. The prices of the 125 cc scooter now start at INR 68,042*.
The BS6 Honda Activa 125 was launched in September 2019. It was not just Honda’s first BS6 scooter in the country but also the Japanese firm’s first BS6 vehicle altogether. Thus, the launch of the BS6 Activa 125 marked Honda’s entry into the BS6 era.
The BS6 Activa 125 is available in 3 variants. Its prices previously started at INR 67,490* and went up to INR 74,490*. However, now, after the marginal price hike of INR 552 across all the variants, the prices range between INR 68,042-75,042*.
|Variant
|Old BS6 Price*
|New BS6 Price*
|Price Hike
|Activa 125 Drum
|INR 67,490
|INR 68,042
|INR 552
|Activa 125 Drum/Alloy
|INR 70,990
|INR 71,542
|INR 552
|Activa 125 Disc
|INR 74,490
|INR 75,042
|INR 552
Some of the key features of the BS6 Honda Activa 125 are:
- LED headlight
- LED position lamps
- Idling stop system
- Semi-digital instrument cluster
- Full metal body
- Side stand engine cut off
- Double lid external fuel filler cap
- Large front glove box
- Elegant chrome elements
The main highlight of the new Activa 125 is its BS6-compliant engine. It is a 124 cc single-cylinder engine which comes with a fuel-injection system. It produces 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque. The BS6 Activa 125 also comes equipped with advanced features like Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). There’s also a new ACG silent start system.
Also Read: Honda Aviator to be replaced by a new Honda scooter
It is not the BS6 Activa 125 alone that has received this minor price hike. Honda has increased the prices of the BS6 Honda Activa 6G and BS6 Honda SP 125 as well.
For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.
*Ex-showroom, Delhi