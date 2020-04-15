Prices of BS6 Honda Activa 125 increased - IAB Report

Honda has increased the prices of the BS6 Activa 125. The prices of the 125 cc scooter now start at INR 68,042*.

The BS6 Honda Activa 125 was launched in September 2019. It was not just Honda’s first BS6 scooter in the country but also the Japanese firm’s first BS6 vehicle altogether. Thus, the launch of the BS6 Activa 125 marked Honda’s entry into the BS6 era.

The BS6 Activa 125 is available in 3 variants. Its prices previously started at INR 67,490* and went up to INR 74,490*. However, now, after the marginal price hike of INR 552 across all the variants, the prices range between INR 68,042-75,042*.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Activa 125 Drum INR 67,490 INR 68,042 INR 552 Activa 125 Drum/Alloy INR 70,990 INR 71,542 INR 552 Activa 125 Disc INR 74,490 INR 75,042 INR 552

Some of the key features of the BS6 Honda Activa 125 are:

LED headlight

LED position lamps

Idling stop system

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Full metal body

Side stand engine cut off

Double lid external fuel filler cap

Large front glove box

Elegant chrome elements

The main highlight of the new Activa 125 is its BS6-compliant engine. It is a 124 cc single-cylinder engine which comes with a fuel-injection system. It produces 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque. The BS6 Activa 125 also comes equipped with advanced features like Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). There’s also a new ACG silent start system.

It is not the BS6 Activa 125 alone that has received this minor price hike. Honda has increased the prices of the BS6 Honda Activa 6G and BS6 Honda SP 125 as well.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi