BS6 Honda Activa 6G gets a price hike - IAB Report

The BS6 Honda Activa 6G was launched in India in January this year at a starting price of INR 63,912*. Now, Honda has silently given the 110 cc scooter a minor price hike.

BS6 Honda Activa 6G Price

The BS6 Activa 6G is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe. At the time of the launch, the Standard variant was priced at INR 63,912* whereas the Deluxe variant retailed at INR 65,412*. Now, both the Honda Activa 6G variants cost INR 552 more.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Activa 6G STD INR 63,912 INR 64,464 INR 552 Activa 6G DLX INR 65,412 INR 65,964 INR 552

BS6 Honda Activa 6G Features

The new Activa 6G comes equipped with a full-LED headlight for enhanced illumination. It also has an external fuel filling cap that can be opened by its switch located near the keyhole. This is indeed a very handy feature to have. The Activa 6G also has an engine start/stop switch. For improved ride quality and comfort, there’s a bigger 12-inch wheel with new telescopic suspension.

BS6 Honda Activa 6G Specs

The heart of the new Activa 6G is its BS6-compliant engine. It is a 109.51 cc air-cooled mill which features Honda’s advanced technologies such as PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel-injection), eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), and HET (Honda Eco Technology). There is also a new ACG silent start system. The Activa 6G’s engine produces 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque. Honda has also added its Enhanced Smart Tumble Technology (eSTT) to reduce friction inside the engine. The Japanese brand claims that the new Activa 6G offers 10% more mileage than its predecessor, the Activa 5G.

BS6 Honda Activa 6G Colours

The Honda Activa 6G is available in 6 colour options - Black, Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Precious White.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi