BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S price revealed, to launch soon - Report

The BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S price has been revealed. The company is expected to launch the less polluting model of the Xtreme 200R’s faired sibling in the country soon.

The BS6 model of the Xtreme 200S was put up on Hero MotoCorp’s official website in April this year. The new motorcycle would have been introduced in the domestic market back then, however, perhaps, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the company to put its plans on hold.

Now, as automobile companies have restarted launching products, although digitally, Hero MotoCorp is expected to finally pull the sheets off from the BS6 Xtreme 200S soon. But before that happens, the price of the new motorcycle has been revealed. As per the latest reports, the upcoming BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S will cost INR 1,15,714 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It’s quite obvious that the biggest change in the new Xtreme 200S will be its engine. Hero MotoCorp is likely to use the same 200cc single-cylinder engine that we have seen in the BS6 Xpulse 200. However, it would be interesting to see whether the company goes ahead with the oil-cooler or not. As far as the output figures are concerned, the BS6 Xtreme 200S would have 17.8 bhp of maximum power and 16.4 Nm of peak torque.

We don’t expect to see any significant aesthetic upgrade in the new Xtreme 200S. Features such as a full-LED headlight, fully-digital instrument cluster, blacked-out engine and alloy wheels would remain the same. Even the hardware on the new motorcycle is likely to be left untouched. So we would have conventional telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear to handle the suspension duties. For the braking, there would be a 276mm disc at the front and 220mm disc at the back, along with a single-channel ABS.

