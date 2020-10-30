Hero Xtreme 160R festive offers announced, save up to INR 14.5K

Hero MotoCorp has announced several exciting Xtreme 160R festive offers. Customers can benefit from these schemes and save up to INR 14,500 on the purchase of a brand-new Xtreme 160R. Hero MotoCorp expects to see a boost in the sales of the 160cc motorcycle during the festive season because of the new and attractive offers.

Following are the Hero Xtreme 160R festive offers that are valid until 17 November 2020:

Corporate discount of INR 2,000

Exchange bonus of INR 3,000

Loyalty bonus of INR 2,000

Cashback of up to INR 5,000 in case payment is made via ICICI credit/debit card

Cashback of up to INR 7,500 if payment is made via Paytm

The Hero Xtreme 160R was launched in India earlier this year. The new motorcycle had received a lot of appreciation from enthusiasts all over the country. Hero MotoCorp has really done a fantastic job with the Xtreme 160R. We have also tested the new bike. You can watch our full video review below.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is available in two variants - single disc and double discs. The former is priced at INR 1.02 lakh* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 1.05 lakh*. The new motorcycle comes with several interesting features such as full-LED lighting, hazard lights, fully-digital instrument cluster, and side stand engine cut-off.

Powering the new Xtreme 160R is a 160cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which complies with the latest BS6 emission standards. This mill has been equipped with Hero MotoCorp’s XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection. It is capable of delivering a maximum power of 15 bhp at 8500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Hero MotoCorp claims that the Xtreme 160R can do the 0-60 km/h run in 4.7 seconds. We did an acceleration test of our own and the results were pretty shocking!

The Hero Xtreme 160R is a great overall package and it should be able to give some tough competition to its rivals such as the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer, and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi