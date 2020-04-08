BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S announced, coming soon

The Hero Xtreme 200S was launched in India in May 2019. It is a fully-faired version of the Hero Xtreme 200R. Now, Hero MotoCorp has announced the BS6 Xtreme 200S and said that it's coming soon.

Earlier, the Hero Xtreme 200S along with two other 200 cc motorcycles - Hero Xtreme 200R and Hero XPulse 200T - was removed from the company’s official website. But now, both have been listed back, additionally revealing that their BS6 versions are coming soon. However, the specs haven’t been disclosed yet.

The fully-faired design of the Xtreme 200S is quite attractive, especially from the front end where we get to see a full-LED headlight. The bike also features a fully-digital instrument cluster that shows information like speedometer, odometer, tachometer, trip meters, time, etc. The instrument cluster also supports Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Hero Xtreme 200S shares its cycle parts with its naked version, the Xtreme 200R. Shock absorption tasks are performed by conventional telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Stopping power comes from 276 mm disc at the front and 220 mm disc at the back. The safety net includes a single-channel ABS as standard.

Hero MotoCorp uses the same engine in the Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 200R, XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T. The specifications of the BS6 Hero XPulse 200’s engine have been revealed, and they should apply to the BS6 Xtreme 200S’ engine. If that happens, then the BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S’ 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine will come with a fuel-injection system and an oil-cooler. It will produce 17.8 BHP of maximum power and 16.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

There wouldn’t be any cosmetic changes in the upcoming BS6 Xtreme 200S. However, even just the upgraded engine will likely make it much more expensive than the BS4 version, which retailed at INR 99,400* after getting a price hike last year.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi