BS6 Hero XPulse 200 detailed in a walkaround video, official launch soon

The Hero XPulse 200 is one of the most affordable and competent dual-sport motorcycles available in India at the moment. With this motorbike, Hero MotoCorp has impressed a whole lot of off-road enthusiasts and showcased the industry what it is capable of achieving. Now, while the company is preparing to launch the BS6-compliant model of the XPulse 200, the upcoming motorcycle has been detailed in a walkaround video.

The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 does not get any significant visual changes. It continues to feature a good-looking LED headlamp with LED DRLs. There is a beak-type front fender that helps enhance the bike’s off-road stance. Hero MotoCorp has also added a small windscreen. The knuckle guards not only act as a functional and practical feature but also add to the character of the motorcycle.

The fully-digital instrument cluster of the BS6 Hero XPulse 200 shows a plethora of information such as speed, odometer, trip meters, clock, fuel level, and whatnot. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity and offers turn-by-turn navigation along with some telephony functions. The display is easily legible even in broad daylight and appropriately bright in the dark.

The main change in the BS6 Hero XPulse 200 is the heart of the motorcycle. In its BS6 avatar, the dual-sport bike has converted from an air-cooled machine to an oil-cooled machine. It now features a 199.6cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which is accompanied by an oil-cooler. While we have not come across any BS4 Hero Xpulse 200 owner who has complained about the bike overheating, the addition of a better cooling system would not hurt, right? In terms of output figures, the BS6 Hero XPulse 200 has 17.8 BHP of maximum power and 16.4 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: BS6 Hero XPulse 200 new seat cover options & motocross helmet revealed

To make the new XPulse 200 comply with the BS6 emission norms, Hero MotoCorp has also done some changes in the bike’s exhaust system. The header pipe now features a new cat-con and has been rerouted. Instead of going from the side of the engine, it now goes underneath the powerplant and reaches the high-mounted side slung exhaust. Even after the re-routing, the XPulse 200 has the same amount of ground clearance - 220mm. However, the bike has become 3kg heavier and weighs 157kg now.