BS6 Hero XPulse 200 new seat cover options & motocross helmet revealed

While the BS6 Hero XPulse 200 is yet to be launched in the country, the company has revealed new seat cover options and a motocross helmet for the upcoming motorcycle. Hero MotoCorp has designed these accessories keeping in mind the different scenarios where this 200cc dual-sport motorbike could be used in by its customers.

The new seat covers for the BS6 Hero XPulse 200 consists of four options - Modern, Tourer, Adventure, and Dual-Tone. Each serves a different purpose from providing extra grip to help you tackle those obstacles and unexpected terrain conditions during your off-road trails to offering extra comfort for urban as well as long highway rides. Depending on your requirement you can pick one.

Hero MotoCorp has also announced a dedicated helmet for the BS6 XPulse 200. This helmet has been specifically designed to suit the character of the motorcycle. It is a motocross-type helmet which features a colour combination that matches one of the colour options of the XPulse 200. It also comes with decals similar to what you will find on the dual-sport motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp has not revealed the prices of either the seat cover options or the new motocross helmet for the BS6 XPulse 200 yet. We are expecting the company to announce the prices when it launches the new more eco-friendly motorcycle, which could happen any time soon.

Earlier this year, Hero MotoCorp had also announced a Rally Kit for the XPulse 200. It has been developed in-house at the company's Jaipur based Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT). For INR 38,000, this Rally Kit includes:

Fully adjustable front telescopic forks with a travel of 250 mm

10-step pre-load adjustable rear monoshock with 220 mm of travel

Flat seat

Gear pedal

Handlebar raisers

Knobbier tyres

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp sells 4.5 lakh two-wheelers in June 2020