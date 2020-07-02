Hero MotoCorp sells 4.5 lakh two-wheelers in June 2020 - IAB Report

Hero MotoCorp has sold 4.5 lakh two-wheelers in the country in June 2020. It is a quadruple growth over the domestic sales recorded by the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer in May this year.

Hero MotoCorp had dispatched 1,12,682 two-wheelers to its dealerships across the country in May whereas, in June, the company delivered over 4,50,744 units of motorcycles and scooters combined to its retail outlets. It is a record sequential growth of four times.

Speaking about the significant sales growth, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said:

We have demonstrated phenomenal leadership quality and tenacity to clock a sharp vertical growth in our sales at a time of massive disruption and uncertainty. This is an overwhelming reiteration of the enduring trust and faith that our customers repose in Brand Hero. Sales of over 4.5 lakh two-wheelers in a highly disrupted month is also a clear signal of the resilience of the Indian economy to be able to revive in the face of any adversity. This has vindicated our strong belief in the robust fundamentals of the Indian economy.

Hero MotoCorp’s sales in the first quarter of FY21 was subdued due to the impact of Covid-19 health crisis. The effects of the closure of the plant operations and the retail outlets were visible through the entire month of April and most of May. Despite the challenging conditions, Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 5,63,426 two-wheelers in the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2020-21.

To help achieve the company such a tremendous sales growth, the Plant Operations, Supply Chain, and Strategic Sourcing teams at Hero MotoCorp also put in a highly commendable effort. They managed to ramp up the production in the middle of such disruptions to cater to the market demand, whose major part was from the rural and semi-urban areas.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the highly anticipated Xtreme 160R at a starting price of INR 99,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi).