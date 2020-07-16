2020 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India, priced at INR 20.90 lakh

After revealing the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR at the EICMA 2019, BMW Motorrad has finally brought the updated sports tourer in India. Available in only a single variant (Pro) in our country, the new 2020 S 1000 XR has been priced at INR 20.90 lakh*.

Just like with the mighty litre-class latest BMW S 1000 RR, the German company has ditched the asymmetric headlight set up in the new 2020 S 1000 XR as well. The front end of the motorcycle features a pair of sleek LED headlamps along with LED DRLs that impart a much more modern look. BMW Motorrad has also tweaked the design of the fuel tank and body panels near the saddle to offer a refreshed look and deliver better support and improved knee grip.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is powered by a 999cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which complies with the BS6 emission standards. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, this 16-valve DOHC mill is capable of producing 165hp at 11,000 rpm and generating 114Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 9,250 rpm. While these are some healthy output figures, the new S 1000 XR misses out on the company’s ShiftCam technology. But that does not stop the sports tourer to do the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds and flat out, this machine will reach a top speed of over 200km/h.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR comes with several electronic features such as:

Engine drag torque control (MSR)

ABS Pro

Dynamic Traction Control DTC

DTC Wheelie Function

Hill Start Control Pro

Four riding modes - Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro

6.5-inch fully-digital and fully-coloured instrument cluster

Bluetooth connectivity

The latest generation of BMW Motorrad Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) also comes as standard.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR Pro comes with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometres’, with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year. It is available in two colour choices - Racing Red and Ice Grey.

*Ex-showroom, India