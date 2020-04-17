New BMW G 310 GS (facelift) to feature LED headlamp - Report

The BMW G 310 GS is the most affordable adventure motorcycle in the company’s product line-up. A facelift for this model is in the works, and it will bring an LED headlamp, latest media reports say.

Even though the G 310 GS is the smallest GS in BMW Motorrad’s catalogue, it is still a premium motorcycle. It has high-quality parts and components. The fit and finish are commendable. But it comes with a halogen headlamp. Thankfully, that will change in the future and the updated G 310 GS will come equipped with an LED headlamp. Apart from that, the new BMW G 310 GS will also have a slightly narrower beak and revised side body panels for a sportier look.

BMW Motorrad will likely club the BS6 upgrade and the facelift for the G 310 GS. The BS6 upgrade will include a revised version of the 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. In its BS4 state of tune, this mill produces 34 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. These figures are expected to be the same in the bike’s BS6 version.

Regarding the pricing, the BS4 variant of the G 310 GS retails at INR 4.04 lakh*. Based on the earlier reports, the bike will receive a massive price cut of INR 75,000 to INR 85,000 with its BS6 update. BMW Motorrad could price the new motorcycle at INR 3.30 lakh* which will make it more affordable than the KTM 390 Adventure BS6 that costs INR 3.59 lakh*. The company would use this price for only an introductory period. BMW Motorrad is expected to launch the G 310 GS BS6, along with the BMW G 310 R BS6, in India sometime in late August or early September this year.

[Source: RideApart]

*On-road, Mumbai