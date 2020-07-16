BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 now costs INR 2.2K more - IAB Report

Bajaj Auto has revised the pricing of the BS6 Pulsar NS 160. The younger sibling of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, which also received a price hike recently, now costs INR 2,247 more.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 got its BS6 update in April this year. It was launched at INR 1,04,652*. The 160cc motorcycle now costs INR 1,06,899*. The features and specifications remain unaltered.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 INR 1,04,652 INR 1,06,899 INR 2,247

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Features

Being the younger sibling, the Pulsar NS 160 borrows various design and styling cues from the elder Pulsar NS 200. It has a sporty visual appearance thanks to the aggressive headlamp and fuel tank shrouds. The sharp rear cowls also add to the overall look of the motorcycle. Other features such as split seats, clip-on handlebars, semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer, split rear grabrail, engine cowl can also be found on the BS6 Pulsar NS 160.

As for the hardware, the suspension on the motorcycle includes a set of telescopic front forks and rear monoshock. The braking department consists of a single 260mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear. To increase the braking performance, Bajaj Auto has also provided a single-channel ABS with the BS6 Pulsar NS 160. It also acts as a very useful safety feature.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Specs

Coming to the heart of the new Pulsar NS 160, there is a BS6-compliant 160.3cc single-cylinder engine which features twin spark plugs, 4 valves, and a SOHC set up. The fuel-injection improves the throttle response along with the performance and fuel economy. The oil-cooled mill has been tuned to produce 17.2PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and generate 14.6Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is available in 3 colour choices - Fossil Grey, Wild Red, and Saffire Blue.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi