BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F becomes dearer by INR 2.5k - IAB Report

Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the BS6 Pulsar 220F. The 220 cc motorcycle has become INR 2,503 dearer.

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is one of the most popular bikes in its segment. Semi fairing, vertically stacked headlamps and beefy exhaust are some of the key attractive elements of the motorcycle. The BS6-compliant version of the Pulsar 220F was launched earlier this year at INR 1,17,286*. The motorbike now costs INR 2,503 more.

Model Old BS6 Price New BS6 Price Price Hike BS6 Pulsar 220F INR 1,17,286 INR 1,19,789 INR 2,503

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Specs

The 220 cc single-cylinder engine of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is an oil-cooled unit. It comes equipped with fuel injection and twin spark plugs for refined performance and improved fuel efficiency. This 2-valve mill has been tuned to produce 15 kW or 20.4 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 18.55 Nm at of peak torque at 7,000 rpm . The transmission here is a 5-speed gearbox.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 2035 mm Width 750 mm Height 1,165 mm Wheelbase 1,350 mm Ground clearance 165 mm Kerb weight 160 kg

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Features

Comfortable and sporty split seats

Tubeless tyres

5-spoke alloy wheels

Projector headlamp

Aerodynamic semi fairing

Stylish LED taillamp

Split rear grab rails

Attractive graphics

Colour coded alloy wheel decals

The braking on the BS6 Pulsar 220F comes from a 280 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc. The suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and 5-way adjustable, Nitrox shock absorbers at the rear.

Also Read: First Bajaj-Triumph bike to be launched on time despite COVID-19 outbreak

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Colours

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is available in two colours - Black/Blue and Black/Red.

In other news, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 variant has started arriving at dealerships. The sportier variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 will be launched soon.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi