Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 variant to be launched soon - Report

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 variant has started arriving at dealerships. The sportier variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 will be launched soon.

The Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS4 was on sale only in select states of the country. While Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 earlier this year, there was no information regarding the launch of the Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6. However, as per the latest reports, the Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 has started reaching dealerships now and should be launched soon. Like the old bike, it will be available in select states only.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 variant has certain different styling features when compared to the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6. As the name suggests, it comes with a split-seat setup rather than a single-piece seat. Apart from that, the motorcycle is also equipped with split pillion grab rails and an engine cowl with attractive graphics. Similar colour co-ordinated decals are also provided on the fuel tank extensions, front fender, alloy wheels and rear cowl, which also bears the ‘125’ logo. Overall, the Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 looks identical to the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6.

In terms of specifications, the Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 will be identical to the Pulsar 125 Neon BS6. It will be powered by a revised 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine. This air-cooled mill has Bajaj Auto’s patented DTS-i technology and is a 2-valve unit which produces 8.83 kW or 12 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 is not yet listed on the company’s official website. But it is being anticipated that it will be around INR 3,000-4,000 more expensive than Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Disc Brake, which retails at INR 75,494*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

[Source: 91wheels.com]