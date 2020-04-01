BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched, priced at INR 1.17 lakh

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F started reaching dealerships last month. Now, it has been launched for a price of INR 1.17 lakh*.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Specifications

The BS6 Pulsar 220F is powered by an upgraded 220 cc 2-valve, DTS-i single-cylinder engine. Bajaj Auto has replaced the carburettor of the oil-cooled engine with a fuel-injection system. The company has also fitted a revised catalytic converter. In its BS6 state of tune, this mill produces 20.4 PS of maximum power which is 0.5 PS lesser. The peak torque output is the same - 18.55 Nm. Like the BS4 bike, the BS6 bike has a 5-speed transmission.

Specs BS4 Pulsar 220F BS6 Pulsar 220F Engine type 4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BS4-Compliant, DTS-I Engine, Oil cooled 4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BS6-Compliant, DTS-I Engine, Oil cooled Displacement (cc) 220 220 Max power 15.39 kW (20.9 PS) @ 8500 rpm 15.00 kW (20.4 PS) @ 8500 rpm Max torque 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Features

The Pulsar 220F continues to have the same set of features that we have seen in the past. Features like the projector headlamps, semi-fairing with laser edge graphics, 3D ‘Pulsar’ logo on the 15-litre fuel tank, split seats, engine cowl, blacked-out engine, bulky exhaust, dual-LED taillights, semi-digital instrument cluster, etc. have been carried forward.

The cycle parts also have remained changed. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and 5-way adjustable Nitrox shock absorbers at the rear. A 280 mm front disc brake and a 230 mm rear disc brake manage the braking with the help of single-channel ABS.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price and Colours

At INR 1,17,286*, the new BS6 Pulsar 220F is around INR 9,000 more expensive than its BS4 counterpart, which costs INR 1,08,326*. The colour options are the same - Black/Blue and Black/Red.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi