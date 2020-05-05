BS4 offers: INR 10,000 discount available on Hero HF Deluxe BS4

The Hero HF Deluxe BS4 is available at a discount of INR 10,000. This massive price cut is being offered by select dealerships and not by Hero MotoCorp.

In March 2020, the Hon’ble Supreme Court ruled that companies can sell BS4 vehicles even after the BS6 implementation deadline (1 April 2020) for 10 days everywhere in India except Delhi-NCR. Also, dealerships can sell only 10% of the unsold inventory of BS4 vehicles during the 10-day extension that will come into effect after the nationwide lockdown for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted.

Speaking about the lockdown, although the Indian Govt has given some relaxation, the nationwide lockdown is still in place until at least 17 May 2020. At the moment, we don’t know for sure when it would end after which companies will be allowed to sell BS4 vehicles for 10 days.

Benefitting from the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s ruling, some Hero MotoCorp dealerships are offering a discount of INR 10,000 on the Hero HF Deluxe BS4 to liquidate their stock. Customers who are interested can book the motorcycle for a refundable token amount of INR 200. This offer is valid only until stocks last. For reference, the Hero HF Deluxe BS4 has a sticker price of INR 39,900*. After the discount, it will cost INR 29,900*.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp is preparing to gradually resume operations in the country as the Indian Govt has given some relaxation in the nationwide lockdown. The company has announced its plan for restarting production at select manufacturing facilities.