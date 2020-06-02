BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start variants launched, prices start at INR 46,800 - IAB Report

The BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start variants have been launched in India. At a starting price of INR 46,800*, these variants have made the 100 cc commuter motorcycle more accessible to the masses.

Bs6 Hero Hf Deluxe Rhs
There are two variants of the BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start model - spoke wheel and alloy wheel. The spoke wheel kick-start variant costs INR 46,800* and is the most affordable variant of the motorcycle now, whereas the alloy wheel kick-start variant retails at INR 47,800*.

BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Variant & Price

VariantPrice*
Kick start spoke wheelINR 46,800
Kick start alloy wheelINR 47,800
Self start alloy wheel (Standard)INR 56,675
Self start alloy wheel (i3s)INR 58,000

The BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start spoke wheel variant and BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start alloy wheel variant are INR 9,875 and INR 8,875 less expensive than the previous most affordable BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Standard variant that costs INR 56,675*. These differences are quite significant in the 100 cc commuter segment and should boost up the motorcycle’s sales figures.

The specifications of the new BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start variants are the same as that of bike’s other variants. They use a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine which comes with Hero MotoCorp’s Xsens technology with programmed fuel injection that improves the overall fuel efficiency and performance of the motorcycle. The air-cooled mill has a SOHC set up. It churns out 8.02 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 4-speed unit.

The suspension setup includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and 2-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The braking comes from 130 mm drum brakes both at the front and rear.

Bs6 Hero Hf Deluxe Left
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R expected to be launched soon

BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Dimensions

AspectMeasurements
Length1,965 mm
Width720 mm
Height1,045 mm
Seat height805 mm
Wheelbase1,235 mm
Ground clearance165 mm
Fuel tank capacity9.6 litres
Kerb weight109 kg / 112 kg (kick-start / self-start)

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

BS6 Hero HF Deluxe - Image Gallery

