The BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start variants have been launched in India. At a starting price of INR 46,800*, these variants have made the 100 cc commuter motorcycle more accessible to the masses.
There are two variants of the BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start model - spoke wheel and alloy wheel. The spoke wheel kick-start variant costs INR 46,800* and is the most affordable variant of the motorcycle now, whereas the alloy wheel kick-start variant retails at INR 47,800*.
BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Variant & Price
|Variant
|Price*
|Kick start spoke wheel
|INR 46,800
|Kick start alloy wheel
|INR 47,800
|Self start alloy wheel (Standard)
|INR 56,675
|Self start alloy wheel (i3s)
|INR 58,000
The BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start spoke wheel variant and BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start alloy wheel variant are INR 9,875 and INR 8,875 less expensive than the previous most affordable BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Standard variant that costs INR 56,675*. These differences are quite significant in the 100 cc commuter segment and should boost up the motorcycle’s sales figures.
The specifications of the new BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start variants are the same as that of bike’s other variants. They use a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine which comes with Hero MotoCorp’s Xsens technology with programmed fuel injection that improves the overall fuel efficiency and performance of the motorcycle. The air-cooled mill has a SOHC set up. It churns out 8.02 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 4-speed unit.
The suspension setup includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and 2-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The braking comes from 130 mm drum brakes both at the front and rear.
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R expected to be launched soon
BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Dimensions
|Aspect
|Measurements
|Length
|1,965 mm
|Width
|720 mm
|Height
|1,045 mm
|Seat height
|805 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,235 mm
|Ground clearance
|165 mm
|Fuel tank capacity
|9.6 litres
|Kerb weight
|109 kg / 112 kg (kick-start / self-start)
For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.
*Ex-showroom, Delhi