The BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start variants have been launched in India. At a starting price of INR 46,800*, these variants have made the 100 cc commuter motorcycle more accessible to the masses.

There are two variants of the BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start model - spoke wheel and alloy wheel. The spoke wheel kick-start variant costs INR 46,800* and is the most affordable variant of the motorcycle now, whereas the alloy wheel kick-start variant retails at INR 47,800*.

BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Variant & Price

Variant Price* Kick start spoke wheel INR 46,800 Kick start alloy wheel INR 47,800 Self start alloy wheel (Standard) INR 56,675 Self start alloy wheel (i3s) INR 58,000

The BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start spoke wheel variant and BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start alloy wheel variant are INR 9,875 and INR 8,875 less expensive than the previous most affordable BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Standard variant that costs INR 56,675*. These differences are quite significant in the 100 cc commuter segment and should boost up the motorcycle’s sales figures.

The specifications of the new BS6 Hero HF Deluxe kick-start variants are the same as that of bike’s other variants. They use a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine which comes with Hero MotoCorp’s Xsens technology with programmed fuel injection that improves the overall fuel efficiency and performance of the motorcycle. The air-cooled mill has a SOHC set up. It churns out 8.02 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 4-speed unit.

The suspension setup includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and 2-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The braking comes from 130 mm drum brakes both at the front and rear.

BS6 Hero HF Deluxe Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 1,965 mm Width 720 mm Height 1,045 mm Seat height 805 mm Wheelbase 1,235 mm Ground clearance 165 mm Fuel tank capacity 9.6 litres Kerb weight 109 kg / 112 kg (kick-start / self-start)

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

*Ex-showroom, Delhi