Renault Filante Record 2025 Sets EV Efficiency Benchmark

Renault has achieved a new electric vehicle efficiency milestone with its Filante Record 2025 demo car, covering 1,008 km on a single charge during a certified test at UTAC’s circuit in Morocco on 18 December. The run was completed at an average speed of 102 km/h, underlining the feasibility of long-distance EV travel at sustained highway speeds.

Weighing just 1,000 kg, the Filante Record 2025 completed the distance in 9 hours and 52 minutes using an 87 kWh battery—the same capacity as the production Scenic E-Tech Electric. Renault recorded an energy consumption figure of just 7.8 kWh per 100 km. Notably, the car still had 11% battery capacity remaining at the end of the run, enough for an estimated additional 120 km at speeds exceeding 100 km/h.

Aerodynamic efficiency played a key role in the achievement. Extensive wind tunnel testing helped Renault reduce the car’s drag coefficient from around 0.40 to 0.30, achieved through redesigned wheel fairings and reduced air intakes.

The Filante Record 2025 also serves as a technology showcase. It features steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire systems, extensive use of carbon fibre, and 3D-printed aluminium components. Special low-rolling-resistance tyres were developed in partnership with Michelin, while Ligier was responsible for the powertrain, chassis, and carbon structure.

Renault says the project highlights how intelligent design, lightweight construction, and aerodynamics can significantly extend real-world EV range without increasing battery size.