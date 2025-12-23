Volvo to End V60 Cross Country Sales in the US in 2026

Volvo Cars has confirmed it will discontinue the V60 Cross Country for the US market from April 2026, as shifting customer demand continues to favour SUVs over wagons. Final orders for the rugged estate will be accepted until late January, after which US buyers will have to rely on remaining dealer inventory. Production of the V60 Cross Country will continue for other global markets.

The announcement coincides with Volvo’s 70th anniversary in the United States. The Swedish automaker entered the market in 1955 with the PV444 and has since sold around five million vehicles across the country. Over the decades, Volvo has steadily evolved its lineup to align with American preferences, most notably by expanding its SUV portfolio.

That strategy began with the launch of the XC90 in 2003 and continues today with models like the US-built EX90, which is assembled at Volvo’s South Carolina plant. The company has also revealed plans to further expand its American manufacturing footprint, with the XC60 set to be produced locally alongside a next-generation hybrid model tailored specifically for US customers.

While the V60 Cross Country bows out of the US market, Volvo says it remains committed to adapting its product range to local demand. To mark its seven-decade presence, the brand has launched a dedicated microsite highlighting key moments from its US journey.

As Volvo looks beyond its anniversary year, the focus remains firmly on SUVs and electrified models, reflecting the changing tastes of American buyers.