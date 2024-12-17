Germany Approves Mercedes-Benz for 95 km/h Level 3 Self-Driving

Mercedes-Benz has achieved a major milestone as its DRIVE PILOT system receives approval for Level 3 autonomous driving at speeds of up to 95 km/h on German Autobahns. This makes DRIVE PILOT the fastest-certified Level 3 system in standard production vehicles.

Available on the S-Class and EQS luxury sedans, DRIVE PILOT will roll out in early 2025 in Germany, starting at €5,950. Existing vehicles equipped with DRIVE PILOT will receive the latest upgrade free of charge via over-the-air updates or through dealership visits.

Under specific conditions, DRIVE PILOT allows the driver to legally disengage from driving tasks, enabling activities like streaming movies, reading, or relaxing while the system takes control. Safety is ensured through a redundant architecture, with critical systems such as steering, braking, and sensors built in twice. Over 35 sensors, including LiDAR, cameras, and radar, ensure precise real-time environmental detection.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz aims to achieve 130 km/h Level 3 autonomous driving by the end of the decade. Additionally, the brand is testing turquoise "Automated Driving Marker Lights" in California and Nevada to enhance public trust by indicating when autonomous driving is active.