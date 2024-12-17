Miami: Porsche Design Tower & Other High-End Structures are Sinking

The Porsche Design Tower in Miami is reportedly sinking—along with other high-end structures in the area. A recent study by the University of Miami reveals that 35 buildings along Sunny Isles Beach and surrounding coastal regions have sunk by up to 3 inches between 2016 and 2023.

Opened in 2014, the Porsche Design Tower was among the first automaker-branded residences globally, inspiring competitors like the Aston Martin skyscraper and upcoming projects from Bentley and Mercedes-Benz. However, the findings raise questions about the long-term stability of such developments in vulnerable coastal zones.

Researchers used satellite imagery to detect land subsidence—sinking caused by natural soil compression or other geological factors—across areas like Sunny Isles Beach, Surfside, and Miami Beach. Prominent structures affected include the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Trump Towers, and luxury hotels like the Faena.

While experts note that mild subsidence is normal for newer buildings due to their weight, the situation is being closely monitored. Though no structural issues have been reported, the findings come just a few years after the tragic Surfside condominium collapse, amplifying safety concerns in the region.

