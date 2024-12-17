2025 BMW X4 Recalled for Potential Airbag Deployment Issue

BMW has issued a recall for 130 units of its 2025 X4 SUV due to a potential defect in the inner-left roof frame that could hinder proper head airbag deployment during an accident. The recall specifically affects the X4 xDrive 30i, X4 M40i, and X4 M models manufactured at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina.

The issue stems from small cracks in the inner roof frame, which may cause the airbag to snag during deployment, potentially reducing protection for occupants. BMW identified the defect during routine inspections and promptly halted production to prevent further affected vehicles from leaving the factory.

Owners of the affected SUVs will receive recall notices to schedule an inspection at their nearest dealership. If cracks are found, repairs will be carried out free of charge. To check if their vehicle is included, customers can visit BMW’s official recall center or enter their VIN on the NHTSA website.

While no injuries or incidents have been reported, BMW’s proactive recall ensures safety remains a top priority for its drivers.