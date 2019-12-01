Royal Enfield Continental GT 650-based flat-tracker - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live

Thailand-based modification experts at Zeus Custom have transformed a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 café-racer into a flat-track style motorcycle. The modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 sheds all the stock body panels for a custom look.

The front fascia, for example, drops the headlight assembly and blinkers. The front fender is also missing on the custom motorcycle. More changes come to the cockpit that drops the entire instrument console assembly and stock handlebar. Instead, the modified Continental GT 650 uses a wider handlebar and custom grips. Being a flat-track style motorcycle, the front braking setup has been removed.

The fuel tank retains the shape of the stock unit, although the filler cap has been shifted to the right side for a unique look. A rider-only saddle with a brown seat cover and ribbed pattern follows the tank, while a rear cowl sits at the back. ‘Zeus Customs’ branding is visible on the tank, while the ‘Continental GT’ tag occupies the space on the rear cowl. The dual-tone finish further enhances the visual appeal of the Continental GT. The wire-spoke wheels get a black finish, and they are wrapped in off-road spec tyres. Zeus Customs has also tweaked the sub-frame of the motorcycle.

The hardware specifications have undergone upgrades, and the modified Continental GT rides on new suspension setup. While the front continues to use conventional telescopic forks, the rear benefits from a mono-shock suspension. The front brake assembly, as mentioned before, has been removed. The rear continues to use a disc brake. All street-legal bits such as headlight, taillight, blinkers, rear-view mirrors and instrument console have been removed.

A pair of aftermarket exhaust pipes replace the stock units. Changes to engine specifications are not available. The stock motorcycle, for reference, uses a 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder, air & oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected motor that delivers 47 BHP of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of max torque at 5,250 rpm.

The flat-track-style Royal Enfield Continental GT is indeed appealing, although it wasn’t the most extremely modified Royal Enfield at the 2019 Thai Auto Expo. That honour goes to the Rock Rod by K-Speed – a Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 that’s transformed into a lowrider.