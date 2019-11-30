2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live

Royal Enfield has showcased the new Rock Red colour option of the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan at the ongoing 2019 Thai Motor Expo. The updated motorcycle in Thailand will be Euro IV compliant and will be retailed in Snow, Granite, Gravel Grey, Sleet, Rock Red and Lake Blue colours.

Powering the Euro IV compliant 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan is a 411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, the engine produces the same 24.5 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque. Of course, the engine continues to use fuel injection.

The suspension system includes conventional telescopic fork up front and a monoshock. Also, the front suspension allows 200 mm of travel, while the rear suspension has 180 mm of travel. The braking system includes 300 mm disc up front and a 240 mm unit in the rear. The front disc gets a two-piston calliper in the front and a single-piston calliper in the rear. A dual-channel ABS adds to the safety net. Besides that, the Royal Enfield Himalayan in Thailand is shod with Pirelli MT60 tyres instead of the Ceat-sourced tyres in India.

The 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan has a ground clearance of 220 mm which will be particularly useful while taking on the road not taken. Apart from the new colour on the fuel tank, the motorcycle also gets the same colour on the fuel tank guard and rear luggage carrier. The higher positioned front, beak styled fender gets a small chrome crown.

The 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been priced in Thailand at an unchanged THB 1,69,800 (INR 4.03 lakh). Royal Enfield will be launching the updated 2020 Himalayan in India early next year with BS-VI compliance. There are a few media reports doing rounds which claim that the Himalayan will soon gain a switchable ABS. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

