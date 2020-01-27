BS-VI Maruti Alto CNG launched at INR 4.33 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launched the BS-VI compliant Alto CNG in the market today. It is available in Lxi and Lxi(O) variants priced at INR 4,32,700* and INR 4,36,300* respectively. The BS-VI Maruti Alto petrol was launched in April 2019.

The BS-VI Maruti Alto CNG is good enough to return a mileage of 31.59 km/kg. Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles feature dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. The company claims that its S-CNG vehicles have been tuned to deliver peak performance and enhanced drivability irrespective of the terrains.

The Maruti Alto CNG uses a bi-fuel version of the F8D 0.8L petrol engine. Running on petrol, the bi-fuel engine produces 35.3 kW (47.99 PS) and 69 Nm of torque. Switching to CNG mode reduces the maximum power and maximum torque to 30.1 kW (40.92 PS) and 60 Nm of torque. The fuel economy rating has reduced from 32.99 km/kg to 31.59 km/kg with the BS-VI upgrade. The output figures have likely remained unchanged.

Maruti Suzuki plans to increase its reliance on CNG for its sub-4 metre range. The company says the launch of the BS-VI Alto CNG is a step closer to the Government of India’s vision of limiting oil import and promoting the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country to 15% by 2030, from the current 6.2%.

Commenting on the latest development, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the company is enthused by the customers’ acceptance for the CNG technology. The company has already sold over 1 lakh units of the BS-VI Alto.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki recently launched a new top-of-the-line VXi+ trim of the Alto in December 2019 at INR 3.80 lakh. This top-grade trim is close to INR 13,000 costlier than the previous top-end trim VXi. This trim features new additional features including a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

*ex-showroom, Delhi