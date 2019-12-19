Maruti Alto VXi+ launched at INR 3.80 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new top-of-the-line VXi+ trim of the Alto at INR 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new top-end trim is close to INR 13,000 costlier than the previous top-end trim VXi.

This isn't the only update given to the Maruti Alto this year. Maruti Suzuki had introduced a BS-VI engine in April. Later on, an updated CNG-kitted variant was reintroduced in June.

The new top-end VXi+ trim brings along new additional features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. These new additions will be welcomed by the low-budget customers who aspire such modern entertainment and connectivity features. Apart from the media interface enhancements, no other addition has been made to the VXi+ trim.

Moreover, as the name says, it is based on the VXi trim, and so, it features dual-tone interior, a manual air conditioner with heater, power steering, front power windows, remote locking and manually adjustable wing mirrors features as well.

In terms of safety features, the Maruti Alto VXi+ comes loaded with ABS, EBD, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, speed alert system and dual front airbags (passenger airbag is optional on trim levels below the VXi).

The Maruti Alto employs a BS-VI compliant, 49 PS 0.8L three-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. There is also a 42 PS petrol-CNG version available in the LXi trim.

Also Read: Maruti WagonR to complete two decades in India

Maruti Suzuki has sold over 38 lakh units of the Alto in India since its introduction in 2000. Alto has been the highest-selling hatchback in the country for 15 years now.