BS-VI Kawasaki Versys 650 to be launched in India in mid-2020 - Report

On 13 January 2020, Kawasaki has confirmed the BS-VI compliant Z900 and Z650 for India. In a new update, a report from ZigWheels claims that the BS-VI compliant Versys 650 will be launched in the country in mid-2020.

The source report further adds that the old (BS-IV) model has been discontinued and it will be available in showrooms until stock lasts. The updated model may carry an INR 50,000 to INR 60,000 premium over the old version. The BS-IV Kawasaki Versys 650 retails at INR 6.69 lakh*.

Engine specifications may witness a marginal decline with the BS-IV upgrade. 69 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm is what the 649 cc parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor delivers in the BS-IV version.

The feature list may also witness an upgrade over the old (BS-IV) model. Kawasaki recently updated its 650 range (Ninja 650 and Z650) with the addition of full LED headlight and 4.3-inch, colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The new instrument cluster on the Ninja 650 and the Z 650 works with the “RIDEOLOGY THE APP” smartphone application to offer access to functions like record riding log, status update and get call/mail notification on the TFT display. We may see similar features on the BS-VI Versys 650 as well.

Styling cues will retain the adventure-tourer look, although we could see updated colour options and revised graphics on the BS-VI model. The hardware specifications, on the other hand, should retain the same configuration as the BS-IV model, and thus we expect to see inverted telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back perform the shock absorption tasks. Anchoring department will comprise twin, 300 mm, petal-type discs at the front and a single, 250 mm rotor at the back.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 rivals the likes of Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, the CFMoto 650MT and the Benelli TRK 502.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

