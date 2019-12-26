BS-VI Honda Activa 125 and BS-VI Honda SP 125 cross 60,000 dispatch landmark in record time

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced that the sales of its first two BS-VI products, the BS-VI Activa 125 the BS-VI SP 125, have crossed 60,000 units in record time. Both the BS-VI compliant models are moving fast towards all-India availability.

Regular readers would know that the BS-VI Honda Activa 125 had crossed the 25,000 sales milestone in November this year. The BS-VI compliant scooter was launched on 11 September 2019. To give you a quick recap, it is available in three variants – Standard (INR 67,490), Alloy (INR 70,990) and Deluxe (INR 74,490).

The Honda Activa 125 mounts a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that now comes with a fuel injection system. The updated motor produces 8.29 PS of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm in BS-VI guise. The updated model promises 13% more fuel economy than its predecessor.

The feature list of the Honda Activa 125 includes LED headlight, Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor, semi-digital instrument console, keyhole with integrated dual function switch and external fuel lid, Idling Stop System and a front glove box. The scooter is available with an optional three-year warranty over and above the standard three-year period.

The BS-VI Honda SP 125, which was launched on 14 November 2019, targets young buyers. We recently test rode the new model and were quite impressed with it. The SP 125 is available in two variants – Drum and Disc brake. The drum brake variant of the motorcycle is available at INR 72,900*, while the disc brake model retails at INR 77,100*.

The BS-VI compliant motorcycle packs a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is paired with a five-speed gearbox and tuned to produce 10.88 PS of power and 10.9 Nm of torque. The feature list of the SP 125 comprises full digital meter with information about the distance to empty, average fuel efficiency and real-time fuel efficiency, full LED headlight, engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam/pass switch, eco indicator, gear position indicator. The SP 125, too, comes with an optional three-year warranty over and above the standard three-year period.

Both, the BS-VI Activa 125 and the BS-VI SP 125 benefit from Smart Power (eSP) technology, ACG Starter motor (for quieter starts) and Programmed Fuel Injection (with Honda Eco Technology).

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has stopped the dispatches of the BS-IV compliant Activa range.

*Ex-showroom Delhi